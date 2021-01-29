The Isle boys basketball team was left looking for their first win of the season after dropping two conference games last week, bringing their overall record to 0-3. Pandemic issues and other health factors have played a part in the Huskies not being able to field their complete varsity team so far, which has hurt their performances.
Ogilvie
For the first time since January 2006, the Isle Huskies lost a game to the Ogilvie Lions, as they were victim of a 60-33 rout at Ogilvie on Jan. 21. Ogilvie was up by 19 points by half-time and finished the game with 25 field goals, including seven 3-pointers, compared to 13 field goals for Isle, with 13 field goals, including just four in the first half.
Isle senior Willy Stalker led his team in scoring with 23 points on nine field goals.
Isle 11 22 33
Ogilvie 30 30 60
Scoring: Stalker 23, Merrill 5, D. Smith 3, Pojonowski 2.
Braham
The Isle Huskies boys basketball team had trouble throughout the game solving the Braham Bomber 1-3-1, half-court defense, resulting in 45 turnovers leadng to a lopsided 66-27 loss on Braham’s court on Jan. 22.
Turning the ball over that many times led to giving Isle’s opponent that many more chances at scoring and that showed up in the stats. Braham had 40 more shots (69) at the bucket, making good on 30 of those for a 41% shooting average from the field. Isle also shot 41% from the field, but only had 29 attempts.
Isle 15 12 27
Braham 41 25 66
Scoring: Stalker 13, Smith 8, Merrill 3, Gallion 2, Remer 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.