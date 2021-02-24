The Isle Huskies girls basketball team brought their overall record to 1-11 with a split of their two games last week.
The Isle girls have six games remaining on their regular 18-game schedule before section tournaments begin.
Barnum
The Isle Huskies girls basketball team had to wait until the final six seconds of their 11th game of the season to earn their first win of the 2021 campaign in an exciting, come-from-behind 42-41 victory over the non-conference Barnum Bombers on Feb. 18.
Down by nine points at half-time, the Huskies outscored the Bombers by 10 points in the second period to win by the slimmest of margins.
With six seconds remaining and the score tied at 41-41, Isle senior guard Tommi Spengler was fouled in the act of attempting a 3-pointer, which sent her to the free-throw line with three free shots. She missed the first, made the second and missed the third to put her team up by one point.
Commenting on the final seconds, Isle coach Kate Van Buskirk said, “What happened after Tommi (Spengler) missed her third free throw might have been as important to our win as anything. Our sophomore forward Celleia Merrill pulled down the rebound of Tommi’s missed shot and was tied up by a Barnum player, but the possession arrow went our way which helped us to the win.”
Barnum had seven more field goals than Isle, but Isle made good on five more free-throws than their opponent.
Barnum 20 21 41
Isle 11 31 42
Scoring: Spengler 14, Van Buskirk 8, Perkio 6, A. Merrill 4, C. Merrill 4, B. Smith 3, K. Remer 3.
Hinckley/Finlayson
The Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars built a 33-point lead by intermission and cruised to a commanding 68-22 win over the visiting Isle Huskies on Feb. 19.
The Jags had 29 field goals, with just one 3-pointer.
Isle had 10 total field goals and also only one 3-pointer.
The Jaguars were 9-11 at the free-throw line, and the Huskies went to the line just once and made good on that try.
H/F 44 24 68
Isle 11 11 22
Scoring: Perkio 6, B. Smith 4, Spengler 3, Van Buskirk 3, , A. Merrill 2, C. Merrill 2, Schoeck 2.
