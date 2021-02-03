The Isle Huskies girls basketball team was still winnless at 0-6 heading into February after dropping games to conference foes East Central and Rush City last week.
East Central
If there was a team the Isle Huskies girls basketball team was going to beat this season, it would have been the 0-4 East Central Eagles.
Unfortunately for the Huskies, when they met the Eagles on Jan. 26, the other team was hot on offense, scoring 17 field goals, including five 3-pointers, compared to 10 field goals by Isle who had no 3-pointers.
Final score: East Central 45, Isle 21.
Isle 10 11 21
EC 23 22 45
Scoring: Van Buskirk 8, Spengler 6, Perkio 2, Smith 2, A. Merrill 2, C. Merrill 1.
Rush City
Isle had no answer to the offensive prowess of Rush City junior Alexis Ertz, who scored 31 points in the Tigers’ 65-21 rout of the visiting Huskies.
Rush City took a 36-point lead into intermission and called the dogs off in the second half. The Tigers recorded 26 field goals to Huskies’ eight.
Isle 9 12 21
Rush City 45 20 65
Scoring: Spengler 7, A. Merrill 4, Ellery 3, K. Remer 2, Van Buskirk 2, Perkio 2, Smith 1.
