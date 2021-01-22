The Isle Huskies began their 2021 season with back-to-back losses to two Great River Conference powers, Rush City and Pine City.
Rush City
The Isle Huskies girls basketball team opened its season on Jan. 14 at home against the Rush City Tigers. The Tigers built a commanding 18-point lead by intermission, and the Huskies produced just four points in the second half on two buckets by Megan Van Buskirk, on the way to a 59-18 Rush City win.
Rush City junior Alexis Ertz scored 25 of the Tigers 59 points.
Rush City 32 27 59
Isle 14 4 18
Scoring: Van Buskirk 6, Smith 5, Spengler 3, Remer 3, Perkio 1.
Pine City
The Pine City Dragons had no trouble beating their guests, the Isle Huskies, on Jan. 15. Last years conference champions built a 69-5 lead by half-time and cruised to a 105-18 win.
Pine City had seven players score in double figures and put up 10 3-pointers on offence. Isle was led in scoring by Brooklyn Smith with eight points.
Isle 5 13 18-
Pine City 69 36 105 -
Scoring: Smith 8, Perkio 4, Elling 3, Van Buskirk 3.
