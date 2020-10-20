The abbreviated scheduled for the 2020 high school volleyball season because of issues with the COVID-19 pandemic calls for 14 home-and-home matches with each of the eight teams in the Great River Conference, with no tournament or non-conference play allowed. The Isle Huskies varsity volleyball team began its season with a loss to GRC power Pine Cit,y and they will play them again on Nov. 24.
On Oct. 12, Isle began their GRC home-and-home series with back-to-back matches against Hinckley/Finlayson. The Huskies split that pair to bring their overall record to 1-2 heading into the third full week of October.
Hinckley/Finlayson
On Oct. 12, the Isle Huskies hosted the Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars in the second of 14 Great River Conference games this season. Playing some fine team volleyball which included good serving, serve receiving, setting and hitting, the Huskies evened their record at 1-1 with a three-straight-set win.
In the win, Isle recorded 22 kills led by eight from Tommi Spengler, five by Jayden Biros and four from Katlyn Schoeck. The team also added 12 aces, with six off the serves of Jill Thompson and four from serves by Spengler.
Set one saw the Huskies build an 8-4 lead, but the Jags responded with a 10-1 run to go ahead 14-9. Down 20-13, Isle mounted a remarkable 10-1 run of their own thanks in part to power serves of Thompson who record three aces and kills by Spengler and Schoeck. Hinckley gave Isle two net serves and Isabelle Krawiecki slammed home the winning kill for the two-point victory.
Isle continued its good serving off the hands of Thompson, Schoeck and Spengler to build a 10-2 lead at the start of set two. Kills by Schoeck and Spengler helped Isle increase their lead to 23-10 when Spengler’s kill and a Jag net serve capped off the 25-14 win.
Down 8-4 in set three, Isle came back with a 7-0 run to take the lead and never gave it back, leading to a 25-20 win. Spengler was at service during six of the final seven points where she added two more aces.
H/F 23 14 20
Isle 25 25 25
Hinckley/Finlayson
All 14 Great River Conference volleyball matches are scheduled home-and-home this abbreviated season, so the Isle Huskies, who beat Hinckley/Finlayson 3-0 at home on Oct.12 were to take on the Jaguars the following evening at Hinckley High.
Isle jumped out to a 2-0 lead, winning the first two close games 27-25 and 25-23, but fell to the Jags in the third and fourth sets, sending the match into the fifth and deciding game. In the close final set, Isle came up short, losing the game and match 15-11.
“I just think we ran out of gas,” Isle coach Nancy Miller said, referring to the fact that her athletes had played two exciting, close matches in as many nights.
Isle completed the match with 14 total kills and seven aces. Tommi Spengler led the team in kills with four followed by Jayden Biros with three. The team turned in a remarkable 91% from the service line and 81% in serve-receive.
Isle 27 25 17 20 11
H/F 25 23 25 25 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.