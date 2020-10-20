The Isle Huskies 9-man football team traveled north-east to Carlton to take on the Bulldogs in their second of the six-game schedule this season.
Carlton had their way with their visitors, posting a 69-20 win.
The game got out of hand early on when Carlton scored touchdowns on the their first three possessions, including going up 7-0 one minute into the contest after recovering a muffed kick-off return by Isle.
A 50-yard touchdown pass and long touchdown run ensued, and the Bulldogs were up 21-0 after the first quarter.
A flair-pass from Teagen Haggberg to Daniel Miller was good for 43 yards and a touchdown to put the Huskies on the board.
Carlton added three more touchdowns before halftime, and Isle scored once more before intermission on a 50-yard pass to Derek Smith and a short rush to the end zone by Haggberg.
Up 42-14 heading into the second half, Carlton scored again on a 24-yard sprint early in the third period to go up, 49-14.
Isle responded with a drive ending in a 5-yard run to paydirt by Haggberg, but it was too-little-too-late.
“Injuries really hurt us again in this game, leaving us with just nine men to finish the contest,” coach Stan Miller lamented. Isle lost two starters to injury in the opening game against Onamia two weeks ago, and injuries to three more players took a toll on the team last week.
With so many young players thrust into action, Carlton went on to score three more touchdowns in the final period to win by 59 points.
“Our players are to be given a lot of credit for never quitting and sticking with it out through the entire game,” Miller said.
Carlton finished the game going 4-7 in passing for 65 yards and had 350 yards in total rushing yards.
Isle piled up 191 yards on the ground with Haggberg gaining 111 yards in 19 carries.
Haggberg was also 10-24 through the air for 162 yards. Miller caught five passes for 89 yards, Smith four passes for 61 yards and Stalker and Eric (Turk) Paulsen combined for two passes for 12 yards.
Leaders on defense were Miller with 10 tackles, followed by eight tackles by Zion Thompson, and seven each by Haggberg and Smith.
The Huskies take on Ogilvie, at home on Oct. 23.
Isle 0 14 6 0 20
Carlton 21 21 7 20 69
