With matches against East Central and Ogilvie during the second week in November, the 2020 Isle High School volleyball regular season came to an end. There may be a post season depending on the situation at IHS with regard to the teaching model employed by the Isle School District in the coming weeks due to the pandemic.
The Huskies finished the season with an overall record of 2-5 following a split in their matches with East Central and Ogilvie last week.
East Central
The Isle Huskies volleyball team rode the 16-kill, career high scoring of senior Tommi Spengler to beat the visiting East Central Eagles in five sets on Nov. 10.
As a team, the Huskies were 94% from the service line, including a perfect 10-10 from Spengler and Haylee Kent and a 21-22 from Jill Thompson with two aces and a 13-14 with three aces from Isabelle Krawiecki along with a 19-21 night from Megan VanBuskirk with 2 aces.
The team finished the match with 26 kills and nine aces.
The win was the second for the season for Isle.
EC 25 22 22 25 13
Isle 11 25 25 12 15
Ogilvie
The Isle High volleyball team was looking to close out its regular season with a win over the Ogilvie Lions on Nov. 12, but ended up losing in five sets.
The Huskies won the first two close games and it looked like they were headed for a sweep.
In game one, senior Tommi Spengler continued her spectacular play all over the court, accounting for five of the first eight points with three kills and two aces. In all, the teams tied 14 times, including at 23-23, before Spengler slammed away the final two winning points. Spengler finished the first set with seven of Isle’s eight kills and added three aces to go with three aces from Jill Thompson.
Isle recorded 11 kills in game two and added three aces, with two coming off the serve of Jill Thompson for the final winning points.
But the Lions were not dead. During the next two sets, Ogilvie mounted two big scoring runs - one of 12-0 and another of 11-0 off the service of their libero to rout the Huskies and send the match into the fifth and final set.
Up 8-7 in game five, Ogilvie closed the match out with a 7-2 run. Spengler accounted for 14 of Isle’s 31 kills. Ogilvie had 47 kills.
Isle 25 25 15 10 9 Ogilvie 23 19 25 25 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.