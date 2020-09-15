Because of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 Minnesota high school football and volleyball have been rescheduled for the spring of 2021. Schools in the state, however, have been given permission to hold practice sessions in those two sports beginning Sept. 14 and running through Oct. 3. Athletic Directors from Isle and Onamia High Schools, commenting on the fall practice situation, told the Messenger their football and volleyball coaches will be scheduling practices as allowed by the state.
Isle Athletic Director Tyler Soderstrom,said practices at IHS will start the third week in September and last for three weeks. Volleyball will be in the high school gym on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and football is planning on practicing under the lights on Friday evenings. Soderstrom added, “Once those three weeks are up, we’ll be getting some baseball and softball practice in for the next three weeks (weather permitting).”
Onamia Athletics Director Jason Leonard said his football and volleyball coaches plan on meeting with their teams during the three-week allowable period with hopes of getting a feel of who is planning to take part in each sport this spring, and the teams might also get in some on field and court practice.
