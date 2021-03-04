The Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team moved their record to 12-10 last week with a pair of wins over Black Duck-Cass Lake and Pine City, while dropping matches to Aitkin and Holdingford.
In the match at Aitkin on Feb. 23 against two section foes, the Raiders came away with a split, taking down the Black Duck Bears, 49-27, before losing big to the Aitkin Gobblers, 61-18. The Raiders started big against Black Duck with a 3-2 win by Zach Remer. Carter Adickes followed with a decision and Chase Calander added a pin to put the team up by 13. Creeden Spengler, Joe Carlson and Daniel Miller each added six-pointers, and Jacob Wind wrapped up the night with a pin at 220.
In a loss against Aitkin, the Raiders 18 points were earned by pins from Miller, Remer and Nate Strang.
On Feb. 25, the Raiders hosted section 7A foe Holdingford and Great River Conference opponent Pine City. Mille Lacs beat Pine City, 54-28, behind early pins from Adickes, Remer and Calander, followed later by pins from Tucker Strecker, Bailey Geist, Carlson, and Strang.
In the 57-21 loss to Holdingford, Remer and Carlson picked up pins and Strang earned his 25th career victory of an exciting 8-4 win. Josh Glombowski finished the night with an exciting second-period pin.
