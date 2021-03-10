The Mille Lacs raiders wrapped up their regular season in impressive fashion, closing out the last week of the regular season with a 3-1 record, getting wins over Columbia Heights, Spectrum and Zimmerman.
On Tuesday, March 2, the Raiders took on the Zimmerman Thunder in the first of two matches on the night, and came away with a 48-33 victory.
Zach Remer and Joe Carlson led the way with a pair of first period pins.
In the second contest, the Raiders fell to the Albany Huskies, 53-21. Carter Adickes and Zach Remer started the Raiders off on the right foot, but Albany proved to be too tough in the middle weights for the Raiders to keep the momentum.
Nate Strang added a pin at 182 and Josh Golombowski grabbed a six- pointer at heavyweight to round out the Raider scoring.
On Thursday, March 4, Mille Lacs headed south to Spectrum to take on the Sting and Columbia Heights.
The Raiders quickly overpowered a beleaguered Heights team, getting big time wins from Bailey Geist, Landyn Remer, and Daniel Miller in a 71-12 drubbing.
The Raiders continued to roll in the second match of the evening, jumping out to a quick 9-0 lead over Spectrum. This win came by way of a Carter Adickes victory at 106 and a Zach Remer 3-1 win over the number-eight ranked kid in AA at 113. This was bout was especially exciting as it was also Remer’s 50th career win.
Cam Wilkes added a nifty :24 pin and Bailey Geist added his second pin of the night to keep the Raiders ahead for good. The final outcome left the Raiders ahead, 45-28.
The weeks work puts the Raiders at an impressive 15-12 record for the 2021 season.
Coach Josh Hugley was happy to heap praise on his athletes, saying, “ these boys wrestled really tough all season. Getting 15 wins is a really impressive feat and it took every guy to accomplish this. They should all feel proud at what they earned this winter.”
(0) comments
