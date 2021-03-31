Stan Miller, recently submitted his resignation as head football coach for Isle High School.
Involved in coaching football in some capacity at his high school alma mater for 24 years, Miller built quite a resumé.
As a head coach, he had a won-loss record of 121-84, featuring some remarkable seasons.
Miller has a long list of season highlights. In the fall of 1997, he took his chargers to the section finals, before losing to the eventual state champion Cromwell Cardinals. In the fall of 2000, his team found themselves again in the section finals, losing to Underwood. In the fall of 2001, the Huskies, who were now in 9-man football, turned in an undefeated record in regular-season play and were ranked as high as fourth in the state, before losing to Verndale in sections, a team that went on to win the state title. That season, Adam Remer was selected as an all-state running back. In 2002, the Huskies again went undefeated in the regular season and again lost to Verndale in the section championship game, and Jason Miller, his son, and Andy Remer were selected to the All-State 9-man team.
When asked to reflect on his time as a football coach, Miller said, “The best part of coaching was building relationships with the players and coming together as a family in practice and on the field. It’s not about the wins and losses. Some of the best years came from players giving their all whether we won or lost.”
