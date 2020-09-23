One and one-half months after deciding to move the traditional fall high school sports of football and volleyball to a hybrid season in the spring of 2021, due to issues concerning the Covid-19 pandemic, the Minnesota State High School League board of directors decided to revisit their edict at a special meeting scheduled for 9 a.m., Monday, Sept. 21 and approve football and volleyball for participation this fall. Other fall sports such as tennis and cross country have been allowed to participate at a reduced level of play.
The League was quick to say that calling the meeting did not specifically mean they were set to re-instate football and volleyball in an abbreviated fall season of 2020, but they did say there might be a vote taken one way or another.
The League also stated from the start that student/athlete safety with regard to the virus was and will continue to be paramount in any decision made on scheduling fall sports and that they were in constant reliance on the latest information from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The Minnesota State High School League Board has been under constant pressure from some coaches, players and parents to bring football and volleyball back to the fall season, especially since all surrounding states, including North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Wisconsin have done so.
As of about noon on Sept. 21, the MSHSL Board issued this statement on Twitter, saying: “The MSHSL Board of Directors approved a motion to return football to the fall activities season. The move is effective Sept. 28. The motion calls for a 10-week season with six regular season games. Postseason TBA.” The board also issued a statement regarding volleyball: “The MSHSL Board of Directors approved a motion to return volleyball to the fall activities season. An 11-week season will begin on Sept. 28.”
Local coaches and athletic directors respond
Onamia Football Coach Austin Hackett responded. “I think this is a great move by the MSHSL. We have seen many different examples and leagues continuing to play with special guidelines and having success,” he said. “The NFL, SEC, ACC, and now the BIG10 are all going to be playing and even our neighboring states are playing football, and from my knowledge, everyone has been successful with staying healthy and preventing the spread of COVID-19. So, even though there is a worry for COVID, I think being at a controlled facility, keeping things clean and sanitized, is a safer environment than being out at a party or other type of event where there are no guidelines or precautions in place to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading.”
Isle Head Volleyball Coach Nancy Miller also weighed in. “I’m thrilled that we will have somewhat of a normal season this fall. Coaching is a highlight of my day, and I imagine the feeling is mutual for some of my athletes,” she said. “Sports offer our youth so much more than competition. Athletics help keep our students responsible for their grades and give them something to work toward. It gives our students the opportunity to learn team building skills, cooperation, time management, responsibility, and so much more. I’m so thankful that our seniors will get the opportunity to play their final season.”
Stan Miller, Isle head football coach, said, “The decision should have been made a month ago. I believe playing outdoors and having games would not have put any athletes at risk.”
Isle School Athletic Director Tyler Soderstrom said that this was the result he was hoping for. “Our student-athletes are excited to get out there and compete and, really, are just begging for a return to something close to normalcy,” he noted. “I believe that we will be able to give student-athletes the same positive experience they’re used to this fall while also doing our part to limit the spread of coronavirus as much as possible. The next couple weeks will be a little crazy getting everything in order to start playing in October already, but I’m looking forward to seeing our student-athletes out there on the court and field this fall.”
Onamia High School Activities Director Jason Leonard said, “Our student-athletes and coaches have been chomping at the bit to have some sort of normalcy for their programs. Our students have missed so much since we shut down all activities last spring, so it will be great to get back into the gym and on the football field this school year.”
Marcia Balder, head Onamia volleyball coach, said that data shows that in rare cases, high school athletes are adversely affected. “I understand the fear that comes with COVID, but for the sake of the student-athletes, I wish it wouldn’t have been delayed,” she said. “Parents and athletes sign a waiver for all other risks involved in sports. This is just another risk added to the list. Leave the decision up to the parents and athletes. The statistics show the increase of anxiety, depression, physical and mental health cases. Sports decrease these levels and increase self esteem, respect for others, socialization skills, mind concentration and improves personal moods. Attendance and grades are positively impacted with students involved in activities and playing sports. We need to keep our student-athletes safe, but at the same time active, educated and making good choices.”
Photos by Evan Orbeck and T.A. LeBrun
