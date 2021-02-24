The Onamia boys basketball team took on two of the top teams in the Great River Conference last week and lost both, to bring their overall record to 0-10, with eight games remaining on the regular schedule.
Pine City
The Pine City Dragons came to the Onamia High gym on Feb. 16 ranked 39th in the state with a record of 7-2 and tied for the conference lead. Onamia was still looking for their first win with a record of 0-8 and were ranked very low in the state.
So, the outcome was not much of a question, it was just by how much.
Final score: Pine City 74, Onamia 38.
The first 24 points of the game by both teams came on eight 3-pointers (five from the Dragons and three by the Panthers). The Dragons, who are coached to take either a lay-up or 3-pointer finished the night with 15 long bombs out of their 28 field goals.
Onamia had 14 field goals and five 3-pointers. They were led by Cayden Eagle, who was the only Panther in double figures with 14 points.
The Panthers did not help their cause, committing 30 turnovers, to just seven by the Dragons.
Pine City 38 36 74
Onamia 15 23 38
Scoring: Cayden Eagle 14, Schleis 5, Carlson 5, Drift 4, Husom 3, Pederson 3, Ecker 2, Ferba-Pierce 2.
East Central
Class A’s 13th-ranked East Central Eagles boys basketball team took on the winless Onamia Panthers on Feb. 18.
The Eagles used their superior height to control the boards throughout most of the game, but Onamia somehow found a way to stay close during much of the contest, despite turning the ball over 24 times.
Onamia has decided to play several talented 9th-greaders during their recent varsity games, and one of those underclassmen, Eric Pederson, came off the bench in the second half and lit up the net, tossing in five 3-pointers to lead his team in scoring with 15 points.
The teams combined for 19 3’s and the Eagles led in field-goals scored, 22-17.
Onamia shot 38 percent from the field, while East Central shot 34 percent.
EC 29 29 58
Onamia 17 28 45
Scoring: Pederson 15, Carlson 8, Ecker 6, C. Eagle 6, Drift 5, Husom 3, Gahbow 2.
