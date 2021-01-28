The Onamia High girls basketball team brought their overall record to 1-2 with a conference win over East Central and a loss to Braham last week.
Braham
Onamia’s girls basketball team put up a good fight against the Braham Bombers on Jan. 19, leading their hosts 19-16 by halftime, but with 12 minutes left in the game, Braham took a 3-point lead and followed with a 10-0 run to put the game away and win by 17 points.
Braham moved to 3-0 in the Great River Conference.
Onamia 19 15 34
Braham 16 35 51
Scoring: Saboo 11, Barnett 9, Emerson 5, Smith 5, Orazem 2, Mitchell 2.
Braham
Onamia’s girls basketball team was looking for their first win of the season and found it on Jan. 21 when they beat the hapless East Central Eagles, 33-22. The Panthers were never behind during the game and out-shot the Eagles from the field, 27% to 18%.
Kailee Barnett, Molly Saboo and Vanessa Smith accounted for 23 of Onamia’s 33 points.
EC 12 10 22
Onamia 15 28 33
Scoring: Saboo 8, Barnett 8, Smith 7, Mitchell 5, Rogers 3, Emerson 2.
