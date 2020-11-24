The third week in November was going to be the most important week of volleyball to date this season for the Onamia Panthers. They had three matches scheduled against Great River Conference teams with the one against conference-co-leader Pine City looming big. Onamia and Pine each had one GRC loss, so whoever would win that tilt would have a heads up on winning the conference title.
Onamia took care of business by beating East Central on Monday, then out-classsed Pine City 3-0 on Tuesday and finished the week with a win over Ogilvie, which virtually won the GRC title for the Panthers.
As of Nov. 23, Onamia had more points in the conference than any other team, and as per a Nov. 18 edict from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the indoor sport of volleyball throughout the state was to come to an end at 11:59 p.m., Nov. 20. But the official declaration of the conference-winning team would not be announced until Wednesday, Nov. 25 when Great River Conference athletic directors were scheduled to meet.
East Central
The Onamia Panthers volleyball team’s record improved to 7-1 on Nov. 16 with a road, three-set victory over the East Central Eagles.
Match highlights included eleven kills from Shayla Nayquonabe, 10 by MaKayla Balder and nine each from Kailee Barnett and Ashley Strang.
Ashley Rogers recorded six aces off her serve, followed by four from Balder and three by Strang.
Roxann Emerson led the team in successful digs with 19, with Barnett and Strang combining for 28.
Balder’s 21 set assists left her just eight shy of the 1,000 mark for her career.
Onamia 25 25 25
EC 20 16 14
Pine City
The pressure was on the Onamia Panthers volleyball team the evening of Nov. 17 when they hosted the Pine City Dragons. At stake for both squads was a chance to win the Great River Conference championship. Each school entered the match that night with one GRC loss, and a win by either team would mean two points in the conference standings.
Playing some of the best volleyball of the season, Onamia dispensed with their guests in three straight sets, and going into their final match of the season on Nov. 20, the Panthers were poised to win the GRC title.
How dominant was Onamia in the win over Pine City?
The Panthers out-killed the Dragons, 43-18, and out-aced their opponents 12-1.
Set one was an absolute clinic in good volleyball. Onamia’s outstanding hitter Kailee Barnett posted five kills early on while the teams tied each other six times. Up 9-8, Onamia scored nine points in a row, including five straight aces off the service of Katie Rocholl.
MaKayla Balder followed at the service line to help produce a 7-0 run which included three aces and two kills each from Ashley Strang and Shayla Nayquonabe. Despite giving Pine City five free points on service errors in the second game, Onamia got 14 kills from Barnett, Strang and Nayquonabe to win by 11 points.
Pine City made it close through the first half of the third set, but Onamia outscored the Dragons 11-1 down the stretch to win the game and match.
During the match, play was stopped to acknowledge the fact that Balder had reached 1,000 career set assists.
Barnett, Strang, Nayquonabe and Balder combined for 40 of Onamia’s 43 kills.
Pine City 9 14 21
Onamia 25 25 25
Ogilvie
The Onamia Panthers put a cap on one of the most successful volleyball seasons in its history last Friday evening when they beat the Ogilvie Lions in three straight sets.
The win over the Lions left the Panthers with a season-ending 9-1 record, good for 13 of 14 possible points in the GRC standings, which ought to be good enough to earn them a conference title.
Playing without three of their 10 rostered players, the Panthers managed to completely dominate the Lions, winning 25-7, 25-14 and 25-18.
Onamia leaders on offense were Shayla Nayquonabe and Kailee Barnett, each with nine kills, followed by six kills from Ashley Strang and four from Katie Rocholl.
Panther servers recorded 13 aces, including four by Barnett, three each from Nayquonabe and Strang, two by Ashley Rogers and one from Rocholl.
Ogilvie 7 14 18
Onamia 25 25 25
