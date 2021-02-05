The winter of 2019 began benignly enough in December for all Minnesota high school sporting teams with no hint of the disturbance that would transpire in the new year of 2020.
As for the Onamia Panthers girls basketball team, they were putting together a solid 16-12 overall record, including going 8-6 in the Great River Conference and 10-3 against Section 5A squads while finishing 58th in the state among the 162 teams in their class.
They did this despite fielding just two seniors.
The Panthers finished the season losing a heart-breaker to Ogilvie that took them out of the Section 5A championship game in mid-March, just before an even more dastardly event hit. Throughout the state, all high school athletics came to a screeching halt on March 18 when the governor canceled high school sporting events due to issues with the impending COVID-19 pandemic.
The Onamia basketball team would have to wait until the following school year to find out if they would even be competing in another season on the court. And it was with some sense of confidence that Onamia was anticipating getting a chance to play in 2021.
With the loss of just two seniors from last year’s competitive team, the Panthers were looking at the possibility of fielding a fairly experienced starting line-up in the 2021 campaign.
As the season commenced in early January, the biggest hurdle for the Panthers was going to be replacing the 26 points per game and solid rebounding abilities of graduating senior and conference MVP Lily Orazem. “We knew we would have to have our girls come up with improved offense and defense to make up for what Lily brought to the table last year if we were going to be able to compete,” Onamia head coach Len Sedlock said when practice began on Jan. 4.
But Sedlock had some returning starters with whom to pin his hopes. The coach was counting on players like Aiyanna Mitchell, Molly Saboo, Kailee Barnett, Rachel Oehrlein, Roxann Emerson, and Vanessa Smith, each of whom showed they were varsity material last season.
Mitchell and Emerson were two of the best guards in the conference last year, and both supplied a good many points from the perimeter. Saboo, just a junior this year, came on as an inside shooting threat in 2020, and would be counted on to again showcase her complete athletic abilities. Barnett may be the best all-around athlete in the conference, and if she could stay healthy, the Panthers would be strong at the forward position. Oehrlein was solid off the bench, and Smith was the pleasant surprise for Onamia in 2020 when, as a ninth-grader, she performed well enough to break into the starting line-up with her aggressive play under the boards and ability at the free-throw line.
Add to those seven sophomores Ashley Rogers and Abby Binick, who both were important cogs on Onamia’s successful volleyball team last fall, and the Panthers were hoping to be at least nine players deep on the varsity roster.
Because of the lingering problems with the pandemic, winter sports did not kick off until mid-January, albeit with a limited 18-game schedule, instead of the usual 26-28 events of the past. For reasons surrounding the pandemic, coach Sedlock said this about his expectations as the Panthers entered the 2021 campaign, “This should be a very interesting year. We hope to continue where we left off last season, and our goals are to get better each week and peak at play-off time.”
On paper, Onamia’s girls basketball team was poised to turn in another solid season, but the Panthers knew they would have to rely on everyone bringing their “A” game to the court.
Heading into the first week in February, Onamia’s girls team has the dubious honor of being the only local boys or girls basketball team with a win. The Panthers lost their first two games – the first against last year’s conference champs and were competitive against Braham before running out of gas in the second half. But they rebounded with a GRC win over East Central and were, as coach Sedlock hoped, playing better ball each game.
