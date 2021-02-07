Last year’s Onamia High School boys basketball team relied heavily on conference MVP Josh Parrow to carry the load on offense and defense. The 6’3” senior was asked to bring the ball down the court as a shooting guard, score the majority of the Panthers’ points with his skills inside and outside the perimeter and provide the bulk of the rebounding for a team that wound up producing an overall record of 10-18. That record included 4-10 in the Great River Conference and beating Braham for the first time in over several decades but losing to East Central in the sectional tournament.
That was then. This is now.
The 2021 Panthers knew they would most likely be relying on all five of their starters, along with their bench, to share the load on both sides of the court this season.
“We had quite a few of our guys show big improvement over the year last season, and they got lots of experience on varsity, so that should pay off for us this year,” said Onamia coach Jason Runyan.
Some of the returning varsity players were Brady Husom, Cayden Eagle and AJ Drift, who each showed signs of leadership at both ends of the court for the Panthers.
Men like Brendan Carlson and Nick Ecker also turned in impressive games last year.
Add to that mix, senior big man Trystan Benton, along with several underclassmen; coach Runyan feels he can go at least eight-deep with quality players.
Prior to the first tip-off of 2021, Runyan stated these aspirations for the season, “We plan on being competitive with every team in our conference. We will work hard on both ends of the floor and strive to play team basketball.”
Whereas last season, the Panthers may have relied too heavily on just one player to pull the load of scoring and snagging rebounds, this year the boys in black and gold knew they would have to spread the load around to every person on the roster.
Onamia is small in numbers but strong in heart, and they have a head coach who has always shown a positive attitude, which helps in situations such as the Panthers find themselves in 2021.
Onamia started the season with tough losses to Pine City, Braham, East Central and Hinckley but are looking forward to going head-to-head against an improved Ogilvie team and the annual bragging rights battle with Isle down the line.
