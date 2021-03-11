The Onamia Panthers girls basketball team went 2-1 during the first week of March to bring their overall record to 6-10 with one game remaining in the regular season.
Hinckley/Finlayson
The Onamia High girls basketball team finally beat what their coach Lenny Sedlock called “a quality team” when his Panthers bested the visiting Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars on March 2, a team they lost to earlier this season.
Onamia jumped out to a 12-0 lead, but that lead was cut to 12-7 before the Panthers went on a 9-0 run and evetually led by 17 points by intermission.
Onamia controlled the second half to win by 21 points, 69-48.
Vanessa Smith led the team in scoring with her season-high 19 points, followed by Roxann Eermson who added 14 points.
H/F 24 24 48
Onamia 41 28 69
Scoring: Smith 19, Emerson 14, Mitchell 13, Saboo 10, Barnett 9, Oehrlein 4.
Ogilvie
In a game that could have gone either way, the Ogilvie Lions outscored the host Onamia Panthers by three points in each half to win, 62-56. How close was the contest? Each team shot 32 percent from the field and Onamia actually held a 3-point lead eight minutes into the 18-minute second half and were just three points back with four minutes left.
The Heins girls, Grace and Ella, combined for 39 points to lead Ogilvie in scoring.
Aiyanna Mitchell, Morlly Saboo, Rachel Oehrlein and Vanessa Smith accounted for 49 of Onamia’s 56 points.
Ogilvie 32 30 62
Onamia 29 27 56
Scoring: Mitchell 19, Saboo 11, Oehrlein 10, Smith 9, Barnett 5, Orazem 2.
Rush City
The Onamia Panthers hosted the Rush City Tigers on March 5 and sent their guests home with a 52-44 loss.
The game was a close encounter of the best kind for the Panthers. The teams traded ties or leads eleven times in the first half with the Tigers taking a one-point lead by half-time.
The squads went back and forth until late in the final period, when Onamia jumped out to what seemed like a comfortable 9-point lead with four minutes remaining. But, the Panthers, who did not score a field goal down the stretch, still managed to pull off the win by making good on seven of 12 free-throw attempts as time ran out.
RC 22 22 44
Onamia 21 31 52
Scoring: Mitchell 20, Saboo 13, Oehrlein 8, Barnett 7, Smith 2, Orazem 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.