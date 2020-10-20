The Onamia Panthers hosted the Ogilvie Lions in a rare afternoon football game on Oct. 15.
Last season, the two teams met twice and the collective score was Ogilvie 94, Onamia 0.
Onamia was hoping to improve on that dire stat, especially after their impressive opening-season win over Isle the previous week.
But that was not how this afternoon turned out.
Ogilvie came to Burggraff field with 34 men strong, and just 13 athletes suited up for the Panthers. The Lions had too many bullets and outshot their hosts, 40-6.
The game was mostly settled during the first six minutes of the 12-minute first quarter, when Ogilvie took advantage of three straight Onamia’s failures on offense, which included a punt, an interception, and fumbling the ball away.
Meanwhile, Ogilvie scored three touchdowns to build a quick 20-0 lead, and were up 26-0 by intermission.
Less than a minute into the second half, Ogilvie scored their fifth unanswered touchdown to go up 32-0, then followed shortly after with another TD to take a 40-0 lead into the final period.
With running time installed during the final 12 minutes and Ogilvie’s bench players on the field, Onamia scored their lone touchdown on a 24-yard run by Brady Husom.
Onamia had the ball nine times resulting in one touchdown, four punts, one turned over on downs, two fumbled away and one pass intercepted.
Ogilvie had the ball eight times, resulting in six touchdowns, one fumbled away and one series turned over on downs.
Onamia finished the game with 56 total yards, including 29 yards through the air and 27 on the ground.
Ogilvie had 407 total yards of offense, including 226 rushing and 181 through the air.
Onamia is on the road on Oct. 23, playing Cromwell.
Ogilvie 20 6 14 0 40
Onamia 0 0 0 6 6
