Even though the Minnesota Scores site had the Onamia boys basketball team playing, and losing to Ogilvie and Rush City last week, in reality the Panthers played just once – a conference game against Rush City Tigers.
The 51-26 loss to the Tigers left Onamia with a record of 0-8 heading into the third week of February.
A summary of that game will appear in next weeks issue of the Messenger.
