With a loss to Ogilvie and a win over Isle last week, the Onamia Panthers girls basketball squad brought their overall record to 2-5.
OGILVIE
The Onamia Panthers girls team were looking to avenge their heartbreaking loss to the Ogivlie Lions in last years sub-section when took on the Lions on Feb. 2.
The Lions did not obligue. They found themselves ahead by 15 points by half-time, then held the Panthers to just four points during the final period to win, 61-25.
Ella Heins and Alyssa Lang accounted for 32 of Ogilvie’s 61 points, including five 3-pointers by Lang and nine total long balls as a team.
Onamia 21 4 25
Ogilvie 36 25 61
Scoring: Mitchell 8, Emerson 5, Smith 5, Barnett 3, Saboo 2, Oehrlein 2.
ISLE
The Onamia Panthers took on their cross-county rival Isle Huskies in a conference game on Feb. 4.
The Panthers ran up a 17-3 lead at the half-way point of the first period and built that lead to 26 points by intermission on the way to a 52-28 victory.
Ahead 42-14 mid-way through the second half, Onamia put in their bench players for the remainder of the game.
Isle went on to outscore Onamia 18-16 during the final period.
Isle finished the game shooting 22% from the field and committing 27 turnovers, compared to a 32% showing from the field by Onamia and 16 turnovers.
Aiyanna Mitchell, Molly Saboo and Roxann Emerson accounted for 35 of Onamia’s 52 points. Mitchell recorded a double-double: double digits in points scored and double digits in steals.
Tommi Spengler was the lone Huskie to score in double figures.
Onamia 36 16 52
Isle 10 18 28
Scoring: Isle: Spengler 10, Perkio 5, Big Bear 5, Schoeck 2, Megan VanBuskirk 2, Smith 2, Mallory VanBuskirk 2. Onamia: Mitchell 12, Saboo 12, Emerson 11, Barnett 7, Rogers 5, Smith 5.
