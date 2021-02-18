The Onamia High girls basketball team split a pair of Great River Conference games last week to bring their overall record to 3-6.
The Panthers have eight of their scheduled 18 games remaining, with road contests against non-conference Swanville and conference-leading Pine City on deck for the third week in February.
ISLE
The 2-5 Onamia Panthers girls basketball team hosted the 0-8 Isle Huskies on Feb. 8, and the home team ran away with the night by the tune of 83-24.
The Panthers built a 33-point lead by intermission, using aggressive defense that caused the Huskies to turn the ball over 26 times and score just six baskets.
Onamia picked up where they left off as they started the second half when they went on a remarkable 28-0 run during the first 12 minutes of the final period.
Running time was installed and Onamia subs entered the game for the final nine minutes of the game.
Each of the nine rostered varsity players for the Panthers got in the scoring column, led by Molly Saboo’s 21 points, followed 20 points from Aiyanna Mitchell, including six 3-pointers. Kailee Barnett added 13 points and 11 points came off the hand of Vanessa Smith.
As a team, Onamia recorded 33 field goals, featuring 12 3-pointers, while Isle was held to nine field goals, including just three buckets in the second half.
Onamia shot 40% from the field and Isle 20%.
The teams combined for 51 turnovers.
Isle 15 9 24
Onamia 48 35 83
Scoring: Isle: B. Smith 9, C. Merrill 6, A. Big Bear 4, M. Van Buskirk 2, K. Remer 2, Perkio 1. Onamia: Saboo 21, Mitchell 20, Barnett 13, Smith 11, Oehrlein 4, Emerson 4, Orazem 4, Rogers 3, Biniek 3.
RUSH CITY
The Rush City Tigers used two offensive outbursts to deliver the visiting Onamia Panthers their sixth loss of the season on Feb. 11.
The Tigers opened the game with an 11-1 lead, but the Panthers had cut that deficit to six points, 21-15 by intermission. Both defenses were stingy through the beginning of the second half, and Onamia found themselves down by just three points, 26-23, mid-way through the final period before Rush City went on a 12-0 run to secure the win.
Final score: Rush City 38, Onamia 25.
Considering Rush City was the second-place team in the Great River Conference entering the contest, Onamia felt they let a big win slip away.
“We played our best defense of the year, but we just missed so many chances on offense,” said Onamia coach Lenny Sedlock following the hard-luck loss.
Onamia 15 10 25
Rush City 21 17 38
Scoring: Mitchell 10, Emerson 8, Smith 5, Barnett 2.
