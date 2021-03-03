The Onamia Panthers boys basketball team overall record fell to 0-12 with two more losses last week.
Lake Region
Lake Region Christian located in Baxter, Minn. is not even listed on the Minnesota Scores website but made it onto the Onamia Panthers boys basketball schedule for Feb. 22. The Hornets featured several tall players and proved to be the superior team that night, putting up 24 field goals and six 3-pointers to the Panthers 15 field goals and two from long range on the way to a 62-36 win.
Onamia 25 11 36
Lake Region 35 27 62
Scoring: C. Eagle 15, Ecker 6, Carlson 6, Gahbow 4, Pederson 3, Drift 2.
Braham
The Onamia Panthers stuck with the Braham Bombers throughout the first half on Feb. 26 but were out-classed during the final period, losing 54-36.
Onamia 23 13 36
Braham 27 27 54
Scoring: Ecker 11, C. Eagle 9, Drift 6, Husom 3, Carlson 3, Gahbow 2, Pederson 2.
