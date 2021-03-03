The Onamia Panthers girls basketball team brought their overall record to 4-9 with a split in their two Great River Conference games last week.
East Central
The Onamia Panthers girls basketball team won their fourth game of the season on Feb. 23 with a hard-fought, 50-45 win over the East Central Eagles.
Onamia was down 25-15 with just over a minute left in the first half before exploding with a 9-0 run to cut the lead to one point by intermission.
The Panthers trailed as much as seven points in the second period, but with some pressure defense and four late 3-pointers off the hand of Kaliee Barnett, Onamia pulled off the win. Barnett finished the night with a season-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers.
Onamia 24 26 50
East Central 25 20 45
Scoring: Barnett 23, Mitchell 11, Saboo 8, Emerson 6, Smith 2.
Braham
The visiting Braham Bombers proved they are among the top teams in the conference when they outplayed the Onamia Panthers on Feb. 25 and won, 70-42.
Down by 21 points with three minutes remaining in the first half, Onamia went on a 12-2 run, thanks in part to three field goals by Rachel Oehrlein, to trail Braham by 11 points at intermission.
But multiple turnovers and allowing Braham’s Hannah Cornelius to score 34 points added up to the loss for the Panthers. Onamia finished the game with 28 turnovers.
Braham 35 35 70
Onamia 24 21 42
Scoring: Smith 11, Oehrlein 8, Mitchell 7, Barnett 7, Saboo 4, Emerson 4, Orazem 4.
