Led her team

Onamia guard Rachel Oehrlein helped lead a first-half comeback against Braham with seven points.

 Bob Statz

The Onamia Panthers girls basketball team brought their overall record to 4-9 with a split in their two Great River Conference games last week.

East Central

The Onamia Panthers girls basketball team won their fourth game of the season on Feb. 23 with a hard-fought, 50-45 win over the East Central Eagles.

Onamia was down 25-15 with just over a minute left in the first half before exploding with a 9-0 run to cut the lead to one point by intermission.

The Panthers trailed as much as seven points in the second period, but with some pressure defense and four late 3-pointers off the hand of Kaliee Barnett, Onamia pulled off the win. Barnett finished the night with a season-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers.

Onamia    24    26    50

East Central    25    20    45

Scoring: Barnett 23, Mitchell 11, Saboo 8, Emerson 6, Smith 2.

Braham

The visiting Braham Bombers proved they are among the top teams in the conference when they outplayed the Onamia Panthers on Feb. 25 and won, 70-42.

Down by 21 points with three minutes remaining in the first half, Onamia went on a 12-2 run, thanks in part to three field goals by Rachel Oehrlein, to trail Braham by 11 points at intermission.

But multiple turnovers and allowing Braham’s Hannah Cornelius to score 34 points added up to the loss for the Panthers. Onamia finished the game with 28 turnovers.

Braham    35    35    70

Onamia    24    21    42

Scoring: Smith 11, Oehrlein 8, Mitchell 7, Barnett 7, Saboo 4, Emerson 4, Orazem 4.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.