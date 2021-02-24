The Onamia High girls basketball team’s record stood at 2-9 following two loppsided losses last week.

The Panthers have six regular-season games remaining before section tournaments begin.

Swanville

The Swanville Bulldogs hosted the Onamia Panthers in a non-conference girls basketball game on Feb. 18.

Onamia opened with a five-point lead and were leading until the final three minutes of the first half before Swanville opened up an 8-point lead by intermission.

The Bulldogs went on to dominate the Panthers in the second period to win by 30 points, 57-27.

Onamia      16    11    27

Swanville    24    33    57

Scoring: Mitchell 8, Saboo 6, Emerson 5, Barnett 4, Rogers 2, Smith 2.

Pine City

The Pine City Dragons had their way with the visiting Onamia Panthers on Feb. 19, winning in a landslide, 71-24.

Onamia    14    10    24

Pine City    36    35    71

Scoring: Barnett 7, Mitchell 6, smith 5, Emerson 4, Saboo 2.

