The Onamia High girls basketball team’s record stood at 2-9 following two loppsided losses last week.
The Panthers have six regular-season games remaining before section tournaments begin.
Swanville
The Swanville Bulldogs hosted the Onamia Panthers in a non-conference girls basketball game on Feb. 18.
Onamia opened with a five-point lead and were leading until the final three minutes of the first half before Swanville opened up an 8-point lead by intermission.
The Bulldogs went on to dominate the Panthers in the second period to win by 30 points, 57-27.
Onamia 16 11 27
Swanville 24 33 57
Scoring: Mitchell 8, Saboo 6, Emerson 5, Barnett 4, Rogers 2, Smith 2.
Pine City
The Pine City Dragons had their way with the visiting Onamia Panthers on Feb. 19, winning in a landslide, 71-24.
Onamia 14 10 24
Pine City 36 35 71
Scoring: Barnett 7, Mitchell 6, smith 5, Emerson 4, Saboo 2.
