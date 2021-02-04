The Onamia Panthers boys basketball team was competitive, but came out on the losing end of both games they played during the final week of January.
The Panthers will carry an 0-5 record into the new month, which will include games against Ogilvie and traditional rival Isle during the first week of February.
As of Feb. 1, the scheduled game with Ogilvie had been canceled.
Hinckley/Finlayson
Because of diminishing numbers in the ranks for the Onamia boys basketball varsity team, the Panthers were forced to bring up three ninth-graders to bolster their 11-man squad when they took the floor against the Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars on Jan. 26.
The Jaguars shot 42% from the field, including eight 3-pointers and 24 field goals, on the way to a convincing 63-41 win.
Onamia shot 30% from the field with 15 field goals and were led on offense by 15 points from Cayden Eagle and 10 from Nick Ecker.
H/F 30 33 63
Onamia 14 27 41
Scoring: C. Eagle 15, Ecker 10, Benton 5, Carlson 4, Pederson 3, Schleis 2, Tihlarik 2.
Swanville
The Onamia Panthers boys baseketball team played the first of four scheduled non-conference games this season when they went on the road to take on the Swanville Bulldogs on Jan. 28.
The Bulldogs scored two more field goals than the Panthers, including three 3-pointers and racked up six more free throws than their guests, which was good enough for a 13-point win.
Cayden Eagle, Nick Ecker and AJ Drift combined for 41 of the Panthers’ 57 points.
Onamia 23 34 57
Swanville 39 31 70
Scoring: C. Eagle 17, Ecker 12, Drift 12, Carlson 6, Benton 4, Peterson 3, Schleis 2, Benjamin 1.
