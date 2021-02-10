Onamia’s boys were left still looking for their first win of the season in seven tries following the loss of two games last week: one to non-conference Sebeka and the other to cross-county rival Isle.
SEBEKA
Onamia was scheduled to play the Ogilvie Lions on Feb. 2, but Ogilvie withdrew. The Panthers decided to invite the Sebeka Trojans to their gym instead.
Onamia had eight players, grades 10 and above on their roster, but for various reasons just four of those eight suited up, leaving coach Jason Runyan to use four ninth-graders on varsity against Sebeka. The result was what was expected: a lopsided, 51-32 win for the visiting team.
Fifteen turnovers and a shooting percentage of 16 during the first half left Onamia down by 15 points by intermission.
The Panthers mounted a 6-0 run to start the second period, but the Trojans answered with a 13-0 run and never looked back.
Sebeka 24 27 51
Onamia 9 23 32
Scoring: Eagle 11, Carlson 6, Husom 5, Benjamin 5, Gahbow 2, Pederson 2, Schleis 1.
ISLE
The Isle Huskies hosted the Onamia Panthers in the first of their two scheduled meetings this season. In a closely contested contest, the Huskies pulled out a six-point, 46-40 win. A summary of that game appears elsewhere on this page.
Onamia 21 19 40
Isle 25 21 46
Scoring: Isle: Stalker 23, Smith 10, Haggberg 9, Schmitz 3, TJ Remer 1. Onamia: C. Eagle 10, Pederson 8, Benjamin 6, Drift 6, Carlson 6, Husom 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.