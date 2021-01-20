The Onamia Panthers boys basketball team opened their season with a lopsided, 76-26 loss to the home team Pine City Dragons on Jan. 15. The Dragons used a press to cause multiple turnovers, and their offense made good on 13 3-pointers in the rout.
Cayden Eagle and Brendan Carlson accounted for 17 of Onamia’s 26 points. Cole Jusczac led the Dragons in scoring with 24 points.
Onamia 16 10 26
Pine City 35 41 76
Scoring: C. Eagle 9, Carlson 8, Ecker 3, Husom 2, Benton 2, Gahbow 2.
