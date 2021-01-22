Pine City
The Onamia Panthers girls basketball team hosted last year’s conference champion Pine City Dragons in the opening game of the 2021 season for both squads on Jan. 14.
The Dragons used their superior height and prodigious outside shooting, along a successful press on defense, causing Onamia to turn the ball over 32 times, to win in a landslide, 81-30.
Pine City scored 48 points during the first half to go up by 29 points heading into second period.
Up by over 35 points mid-way through the second half, the final nine minutes were played with running time.
Guards Ellie Hasz and Sophie Lahti combined for 44 of the Dragons’ 81 points, while Molly Saboo and Vanessa Smith accounted for 19 of Onamia’s 30 total points.
Pine City shot 43 percent from the floor, making good on 30 of 70 shots.
Onamia was 11-31 on offense for 35 percent.
Pine City 48 33 81
Onamia 19 11 30
Scoring: Saboo 11, Smith 8, Rogers 5, Mitchell 3, Barnett 2, Oehrlein 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.