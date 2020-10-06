By happenstance, Onamia and Isle High football teams meet each other opening night of a six-game regular season this fall. Originally, because of concerns with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota State High School League had rescheduled high school volleyball and football for the spring of 2021, but a month after that recommendation, the league re-instated those sports back to the fall of 2020.
OHS and IHS football squads will square off at Isle’s field on Friday evening, Oct. 9. At stake that night was what has been worth playing for since the 1920s for these two teams: school and town pride.
Onamia enters the game with a record of 7-42 over the past six seasons, including just one win during the last four years.
Isle has had just one winning season during the last half-dozen, but they have stayed around the .500 mark in the won-loss column with a record of 25-30 since the fall of 2014.
Both teams will be featuring a nice compliment of seniors, including their starting quarterbacks: Teagen Haggberg of Isle and Noah Rohloff of Onamia. Rohloff missed most of last fall due to injury when his team managed a 1-8 overall record, while Haggberg led his team to a 4-6 record in 2019.
Game time is 7 p.m., with certain protocols in place. Two-hundred and fifty tickets were allocated for spectators of which all 150 of Isle’s have been sold with people on a waiting list. If there are any unsold tickets allocated for Onamia fans, they will go to those on Isle’s waiting list. Other virus-related protocols include: Wearing a mask as one enters the gate at the stadium, social distancing as much as possible in the stands, and masks or social distancing by the players on the sidelines.
