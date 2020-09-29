Onamia, Isle High Fall Sports Schedule - 2020

Onamia Volleyball
Oct. 9 vs. Hinckley - home
Oct. 12 vs. Rush City - away
Oct. 14 vs. Rush City - home
Oct. 20 vs. Isle - home
Oct. 22 vs. Isle -away
Oct. 27 vs. Pine City - home
Oct. 29 vs. Pine City - away
Nov. 2 vs. Ogilvie - away
Nov. 5 vs. Ogilvie - home
Nov. 10 vs. Braham - home
Nov. 12 vs. Braham - away
Nov. 16 vs. East Central - away
Nov. 19 vs. East Central - home
Nov. 24 vs. Hinckley - away
Isle volleyball
Oct. 8 vs. Pine City - home
Oct. 12 vs. Hnckley - home
Oct. 13 vs. Hinckley - away
Oct. 20 vs. Onamia - away
Oct. 22 vs. Onamia - home
Oct. 27 vs. East Central - away
Oct. 29 vs. East Central - home
Nov. 2 vs. Braham - home
Nov. 5 vs. Braham - away
Nov. 10 vs. Ogilvie - home
Nov. 12 vs. Oglivie - away
Nov. 16 vs. Rush City - away
Nov. 19 vs. Rush City - home
Nov. 24 vs. Pine City - away
Isle Football
Oct. 9 vs. Onamia - home
Oct. 15 vs. Carlton - away 6 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Ogilvie - home 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. McGregor- away 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Cromwell - away 5 p.m.
Nov. 11 vs. Mt. Iron - home 4 p.m.
Onamia Football
Oct. 9 vs. Isle - away 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Ogilvie - home 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Cromwell - away 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carlton - home 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. McGregor - home 7 p.m
Nov. 12 vs. Cherry - away 2 p.m.
