Onamia, Isle High Fall Sports Schedule - 2020

Onamia Volleyball

Oct. 9 vs. Hinckley - home

Oct. 12 vs. Rush City - away

Oct. 14 vs. Rush City - home

Oct. 20 vs. Isle - home

Oct. 22 vs. Isle -away

Oct. 27 vs. Pine City - home

Oct. 29 vs. Pine City - away

Nov. 2 vs. Ogilvie - away

Nov. 5 vs. Ogilvie - home

Nov. 10 vs. Braham - home

Nov. 12 vs. Braham - away

Nov. 16 vs. East Central - away

Nov. 19 vs. East Central - home

Nov. 24 vs. Hinckley - away

Isle volleyball

Oct. 8 vs. Pine City - home

Oct. 12 vs. Hnckley - home

Oct. 13 vs. Hinckley - away

Oct. 20 vs. Onamia - away

Oct. 22 vs. Onamia - home

Oct. 27 vs. East Central - away

Oct. 29 vs. East Central - home

Nov. 2 vs. Braham - home

Nov. 5 vs. Braham - away

Nov. 10 vs. Ogilvie - home

Nov. 12 vs. Oglivie - away

Nov. 16 vs. Rush City - away

Nov. 19 vs. Rush City - home

Nov. 24 vs. Pine City - away

Isle Football

Oct. 9 vs. Onamia - home

Oct. 15 vs. Carlton - away 6 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Ogilvie - home 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. McGregor- away 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Cromwell - away 5 p.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Mt. Iron - home 4 p.m.

Onamia Football

Oct. 9 vs. Isle - away 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 vs. Ogilvie - home 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Cromwell - away 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carlton - home 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. McGregor - home 7 p.m

Nov. 12 vs. Cherry - away 2 p.m.

