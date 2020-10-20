The abbreviated scheduled for the 2020 high school volleyball season calls for home-and-home matches with each of the eight teams in the Great River Conference, with no tournament or non-conference play allowed.
The Onamia Panthers of the GRC began their season with a win over Hinckley/Finlayson,and will not play them again until Nov. 24. Otherwise, the Panthers are settling into the home-and-home series for the remainder of the season.
On Oct. 12, Onamia began their home-and-home series with back-to-back matches against the GRC pre-season favored Rush City Tigers in Rush City. The Panthers lost that match, 3-1, but in a remarkable comeback, beat the Tigers on Onamia’s home court two days later in a match that went the entire five sets.
Rush City
The Onamia Panthers went on the road to take on the Rush City Tigers on Oct. 12.
Rush City was one of a few preseason picks to contend for the Great River Conference title during this abbreviated season, so the Panthers knew that if they were to also be a contender for the title, they would need to do well against the Tigers.
As it turned out, Onamia was out-gunned by Rush City, losing in four sets, 3-1.
Leading the Panthers in kills were Shayla Nayquonabe with eight, followed by Ashley Strang, MaKayla Balder and Kailee Barnett, each with seven. Balder led her team in service aces with four.
Onamia 12 21 25 16
Rush City 25 25 21 25
Rush City
Two nights after losing 3-1 to the Rush City Tigers, the Onamia Panthers hosted that same team on Oct. 14.
Going into the contest, Onamia knew if they would have a chance to win the conference title, they would need to get by Rush City, and when the dust settled, the Panthers came away with a hard-fought, thrilling, five-set win.
The match did not get off to a good start for the Panthers, as they were out-played in most facets in set one, leading to a 25-18 loss.
The Panthers turned things around in game two, out-killing the Tigers 14-5, despite giving their opponent six free points on service errors.
Set three was a thriller, featuring long volleys and nine ties. Somehow, out-killing the Tigers, 16-9, the Panthers still lost the set, 25-20.
With their backs to the wall, Onamia came on strong in the fourth set, out-killing Rush 12-6, including a 10-2 scoring run, and recording four aces from the service line to win, 25-14, which sent the match into the fifth and deciding game.
Kills by Shayla Nayquonabe, MaKayla Balder and Kailee Barnett kept Onamia in the lead throughout the set with Nayquonabe and Barnett providing kills for points 13 and 14 and Balder putting the icing on the cake by serving an ace for match point.
Onamia out-killed Rush City 52-32, including 14 kills each from Nayquonabe, Balder and Barnett, and six each from Ashley Strang and Katie Rocholl. Onamia also recorded 10 aces to the Tiger’s eight.
Rush City 25 20 25 14 11
Onamia 18 25 20 25 15
