The Onamia Panthers boys basketball team won its second game of the season last week, beating the Isle Huskies in their annual cross-county battle.
The Panthers closed out the 2021 regular season with losses to Verndale and Rush City to finish 2-16 heading into post-season play.
Isle
For decades, the final of two scheduled games of the season between Isle and Onamia’s boys basketball teams drew large crowds and heightened excitement. This year’s event on March 8 was another of those thrilling contests.
Although the two teams entered the game with a combined won-loss record of 3-26, it seemed to make no difference in the intensitity on the floor: Both teams played tough and at the same time showed good sportsmanship.
The Onamia Panthers were hoping to avenge the earlier 46-40 loss to the Huskies on Feb. 5, a game that featured the hot hands on offense of Isle seniors Willy Salker and Teagen Haggberg, who combined for 32 points. But that game also had Onamia playing without a few starters in their line-up. This time around, Onamia had all their guns, and their sticky defense managed to put the clamps on much of Isle’s offense leading to an impressive 46-36 vivtory.
Isle jumped out 9-2 during the first two minutes of the game, but by the 12-minute mark of the first half, Onamia pulled ahead and never gave up the lead thereafter.
Both teams shot 29% from the field and matched each other in turnovers. Onamia’s five 3-pointers and going 7-8 from the free-throw line versus two 3-pointers and 4-8 from the line by Isle played a part in the outcome.
Isle 19 17 36
Onamia 27 19 46
Scoring: Onamia: Eagle 10, Ecker 10, Drift 8, Husom 6, Carlson 6, Smith 3, Pederson 3. Isle: Haggberg 21, Smith 8, Stalker 4, Remer 2, Gallion 1.
Verndale
“We did not play well,” were the words Onamia coach Jason Runyan used to describe his team’s 53-28 loss to the coach’s high school alma mater, Verndale, on March 11.
Verndale put up 20 field goals, including five from long range, compared to 11 field goals and four 3-pointers from Onamia.
Onamia 12 16 28
Verndale 33 18 53
Scoring: Drift 11, Carlson 8, Ecker 5, C. Eagle 2, B. Eagles 2.
Rush City
The Rush City Tigers used their superior height, strong bench and a potent press to rout the Onamia Panthers, 64-30, on March 12 in the final regular-season game for both teams prior to the beginning of post-season.
The Tigers doubled up on the Panthers in the first period to take an 18-point lead by intermission.
The Panthers managed just four field goals and 12 points during the entire second half, while the Tigers’ full-court press caused the Panthers to turn the ball over 24 times compared to 11 by Rush City for the game.
Rush City also out-shot Onamia from the field, 42 %to 23%.
Rush City 36 28 64
Onamia 18 12 30
Scoring: C. Eagle 10, Ecker 6, Drift 5, B. Eagle 4, Carlson 2, Erba-Pierce 2, Husom 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.