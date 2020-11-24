This past summer, scheduling upcoming high school sports throughout the state was a main subject of concern with the Minnesota State High School League – especially with regard to how or if any sporting programs would take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The MSHSL had canceled several 2020 winter state tourneys because of the pandemic, then called off all spring sports across the state.
In late July, the league made a recommendation that the fall sports of volleyball and football would be moved to early spring, but a few weeks later, they reversed that decision and reinstated those two sports back to the fall, albeit with shortened schedules, later starting dates and no state tournaments.
The spring shutdowns may have cost the Isle Huskies girls softball team a second straight berth in the state tournament, and several Mille Lacs Raiders golfers may have also been denied a trip to a state Class A tournament.
The local high schools of Onamia and Isle fielded three fall sports, including cross-country, volleyball and football.
The cross-country team, (a combined squad of IHS and OHS athletes called the Mille Lacs Raiders), completed their season a month ago. That season ended with the conference and Section 5A championships, but did not include a state tournament.
As for local football:
Isle finished the season with a record of 0-5 with one other scheduled game forfeited. The Huskies chose to forgo post-season play since the Isle School District went to distance learning in mid-November and shut down all extracurricular activities through at least Nov. 30.
Onamia’s football team turned in a record of 2-1, with three cancellations due to issues with the virus. The Panthers also chose to move to distance learning but did not cancel fall sports. OHS did decide to drop out of post-season play in football due mostly to lack of numbers left on their squad.
As for volleyball:
Isle finished its regular season with a record of 2-6 with no plans to play in post-season.
Onamia High elected to continue its volleyball season. The Panthers were 9-1 through Nov. 20 and held a solid grip on first place in the Great River Conference through Nov. 23. They were also looking forward to taking part in post-season, sectional play.
Local winter sports of wrestling and girls and boys basketball were scheduled to begin practice in late November and early December with their seasons to start four weeks later than usual. Then came the Nov. 18 edict for the Minnesota Governor, who said that, because of a two-week surge in both the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths throughout the state and a prediction of worsening days ahead, he was ordering a four-week “pause” on certain indoor gatherings around the state staring at 11:59 p.m., Nov. 20.
Among those activities affected by the edict were high school fall and winter athletics, effectively putting an end to the 2020 volleyball season and delaying the start of any winter sports until at least Christmas time.
Onamia and Isle High football teams had already opted to forgo any post-season tournament play.
Isle’s volleyball season ended when their school district went to distance learning and Onamia’s volleyball squad was poised to win the conference title but will be denied post-season play via the governor’s order.
