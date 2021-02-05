Hinckley/Finlayson
The Onamia Panthers girls basketball squad, coming off their first win of the season a week before against East Central, was looking to take on another Great River Conference team, the Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars, on the road on Jan. 26.
The Panthers started the game strong and held a 22-16 lead by intermission.
Onamia came out during the opening minutes of the second half and built their lead to nine points, but with 10 minutes to play, the Jaguars had tied the score, and with six minutes left, they took a lead that they would not relinquish.
Final score: Hinckley/Finlayson 48, Onamia 40.
“This is one we let slip away,” said coach Len Sedlock following the disappointing loss.
The Panthers were outscored 32-16 in the second period.
Onamia had even scoring from all five of their starters, including nine points by Vanessa Smith, eight each from Aiyanna Mitchell, Kailee Barnett and Roxann Emerson and seven from Molly Saboo.
Onamia 22 16 40
H/F 16 32 48
Scoring: Smith 9, Mitchell 8, Barnett 8, Emerson 8, Saboo 7.
Long Prairie
The Onamia Panthers girls basketball team traveled to Long Prairie on Jan. 28 to take on one of their three non-conference opponents of the season.
As they did in the game against Hinckley/Finlayson two nights before, the Panthers had a small lead by half-time but were outscored in big fashion during the second period, losing to their hosts, 44-33.
Onamia 15 18 33
Long Pra. 13 31 44
Scoring: Saboo 9, Mitchell 8, Smith 7, Barnett 6, Emerson 3.
