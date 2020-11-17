The Onamia Panthers 2020 volleyball team zipped through the first four matches with a record of 4-1, but heading into the fourth week in October, Onamia’s school district went to distance learning and with that, they shut down all extra-curricular activities.
Those restrictions were taken off on Nov. 10, and the Panthers resumed play with home and away contests against Braham and added a match with Ogilvie on Friday, Nov. 13, each of which they won to enter the final four matches of the season with a record of 7-1. The remaining matches are: away with East Central, at home with Pine City, a home match with Ogilvie, and they finish the regular schedule the following week against Hinckley/Finlayson.
The match against Pine City will count for two points in the conference standings and will mostly-likely determine who wins the conference title.
Braham
The Onamia Panthers hosted the Braham Bombers in a Great River Conference volleyball match on a snowy, Nov. 10 evening.The Panthers parleyed 17 aces, 24 kills, along with eight blocked shots from Shayla Nayquonabe into a convincing, 3-straight set win.
MaKayla Balder recorded eight aces off her powerful serves and led her team in kills with eight.
Senior, Kailee Barnett continued her stellar play for the Panthers, turning in five kills, four aces and seven good digs. Roxann Emerson also had seven good digs for Onamia.
Ninth-grader Ashley Strang had seven kills and Nayquonabe added five kills.
Braham 20 13 22
Onamia 25 25 25
Braham
The Braham Bombers were looking to avenge their 3-set loss to Onamia two nights earlier when they met the Panthers on Nov. 1, but the result was similar when Onamia won in four sets to bring their overall record to 7-1. Onamia held Braham to scores in the teens in their three winning games.
Leading the Panthers in kills were MaKayla Balder with 10, Shayla Nayquonabe with nine and Ashley Strang with eight.
Balder also recorded six aces, followed by three each from Ashley Rogers and Nayquonabe.
Onamia 25 25 22 25
Braham 13 17 25 13
Ogilvie
Onamia showcased their powerful, conference-contending team with a convincing 3-set win over the Ogilvie Lions on Nov. 13.
Onamia produced 38 kills to just 13 for Ogilvie. Leading the Panthers in kills were Kailee Barnett and Katie Rocholl, each with nine, followed by seven a-piece off the hands of Ashley Strang and Shayla Nayquonabe.
Onamia also produced 16 aces off power-serves, especially from Ashley Rogers, MaKayla Balder and Barnett.
Onamia 25 25 25
Ogilvie 19 16 17
