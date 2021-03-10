During the first week of March, the Onamia Panthers boys basketball won their first game of the season in 13 starts, with a dramatic, come-from-behind win over the Ogilvie Lions, and followed with losses to Hinckley/Finlayson and St. John’s Prep.
Ogilvie
The Onamia Panthers boys basketball squad took an 0-12 record into the Ogilvie gym on Mar. 1, as they prepared to take on the Lions of the Great River Conference.
A half hour after the tip-off between these GRC rivals, the Panthers were all smiles and sharing hugs after winning their first game of the season — and what a game it was.
The story was a contest of two contrasting halves of basketball for both teams. The Lions jumped out to a 12-2 lead, and by intermission that Ogilvie lead was an impressive 22 points.
What transpired in the second half was something akin to a minor miracle for the Panthers. Down by 22 points, Onamia went on a stunning 20-1 run during the opening eight minutes of the second period to move to within three points of the lead. Ogilvie popped a 3-pointer to go up by six points with nine minutes left in regulation.
From then on Onamia finished the game by outscoring Ogilvie 27-11 to earn their one and only win this winter.
In short, Onamia did pull off a minor miracle, overcoming a huge deficite at half-time by outscoring their hosts 47-15 during the second period to win by 10 points, 66-56.
Onamia had four players score in double figures, led by 15 points from Cayden Eagle, all of which were scored in the second half. AJ Drift and Brady Husom each had 13 points and Brendan Carlson put up 10.
Ogilvie also had four players score in double figures and recorded nine 3-pointers for the night.
The teams combined for 51 turnovers, and Onamia ended up shooting 40 percent from the field, including hitting 9-14 shots during the final nine minutes.
Ogilvie, who also shot 40 percent from the field, went cold in the late-going, making good on just five of 13 shots.
Onamia 19 47 66
Ogilvie 41 15 56
Scoring: C. Eagle 15, Husom 13, Drift 13, Carlson 10, Ecker 7, B. Eagle 3, Smith 3, Gahbow 2.
Hinckley/Finlayson
“We actually stayed with them through most of the game,”were the words Onamia coach Jason Runyan used to describe his teams effort against the Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars on March 2.
In fact, the Panthers held a 6-point lead with seven minutes remaining, before running out of gas down the stretch, and lost, 58-44.
Onamia 27 17 44
H/F 32 26 58
Scoring: Drift 9, C. Eagle 8, Carlson 7, B. Eagle 7, K. Smith 7, Ecker 4, Husom 2.
St. John’s Prep
The Johnnies of St. John’s Prep beat the visiting Onamia Panthers 68-38 on March 5 in a non-conference game.
The junior Johnnies built a comfortable 26-point lead by half-time.
The Panthers managed to win the second half, 23-21, even though scoring just six field goals, but it was too little, too late.
Onamia finished the game with 14 field goals and 5-5 from the free-throw line.
Onamia 15 23 38
St. John’s 41 21 62
Scoring: Ecker 10, Husom 7, C. Eagle 7, Drift 6, B. Eagle 5, Gahbow 3.
