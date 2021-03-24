March 16 -
GBB vs. Rush City: Pierz 66, Rush City 22
March 17 -
BBB vs. Virginia: Pierz 73, Virginia 45
March 19 -
GBB vs. Royalton: Pierz 59, Royalton 33
BBB vs. Moose Lake: Moose Lake 59, Pierz 58
March 20 -
Wrestling: Section Individual Tournament: Trevor Radunz placed second at 132-lb - earned birth in State AA Tournament on Friday, Mar. 26.
