March 1 -

GBB vs. Swanville: Pierz 55, Swanville 40

March 2 -

Wrestling vs. Osakis: Pierz 53, Osakis 7

Wrestling vs. Hibbing: Pierz 42, Hibbing 33

March 4 -

GBB vs. Little Falls: Pierz 55, Little Falls 44

BBB vs. Pequot Lakes: Pierz 54, Pequot Lakes 68

March 5 -

Wrestling vs. C-E-C: Pierz 63, C-E-C 9

Wrestling vs. Holdingford: Pierz 24, Holdingford 58

