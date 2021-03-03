Feb. 23 -
GBB vs. Zimmerman: Pierz 61, Zimmerman 65
BBB vs. Crosby-Ironton: Pierz 69, C-I 63 (OT)
Wrestling vs. Pine City-Hinckley/Finlayson: Pierz 51, PC-H/F 21
Wrestling vs. Mora: Mora 61, Pierz 9
Feb. 25 -
BBB vs. Albany: Pierz 70, Albany 76 Double OT
Feb. 26 -
Wrestling vs. Crosby-Ironton: Pierz 40, C-I 35
Wrestling vs. Albany: Albany 42, Pierz 27
GBB vs. Mora: Pierz 57, Mora 30
