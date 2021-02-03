The Mille Lacs Raider wrestling team improved their record this week by winning matches over Deer River and Proctor-Hermantown, while dropping one to Hibbing.
On Jan. 26, the Raiders traveled to Deer River to grapple against the hometown Warriors and the visiting Hibbing Bluejackets.
The coaches thought the opening match against Deer River would be a tight one and they were correct.
After Mille Lacs jumped ahead by six with a pin by Zach Remer, Deer River rattled off three straight pins to take a 12-point lead.
The Raiders jumped back ahead with three straight pins by Cam Wilkes, Tucker Strecker and Bailey Geist to regain a six point advantage. After the teams traded wins at 152 and 160, the Warriors pulled to within three points when Deer River’s Austin Mundt earned a 4-2 overtime win at 171, but Nate Strang made quick work of his opponent at 182 and the Raiders were up by nine.
Deer River wasn’t finished yet and scored a pin and a forfeit to hold a three-point advantage with only one match left. Jake Wind was awarded a forfeit at heavyweight and got the final six points needed to earn a Raider 42-39 win.
The second match for the black and gold pitted them against the Hibbing Bluejackets. Once again the match started in a back and forth fashion, with the Raiders getting wins from Remer, Wilkes and Strecker and the score was knotted at 18-18 after six matches.
Hibbing then grabbed four straight wins, three by fall and one by major decision before Nate Strang got the Raiders back in the plus column with a pin.
The Bluejackets won two of the final three bouts and were able to dispatch the Raiders, 30-52.
On Jan. 28, the Raiders earned their seventh win of the season with a decisive 60-18 victory over Proctor-Hermantown.
Carter Adickes and Daniel Miller led the way with pins for the Raiders.
Coach Hughley said he was happy with the progress his team is making, saying, “The guys are getting better each time out. Chase Calander, Creeden Spengler, and Joe Carlson are all looking tougher every time they go to the mat. We will really need everyone to stay focused as we take on Ogilvie next week. That match might be for the conference title.”
