The Mille Lacs Raider wrestling team kept their record at .500 after winning a match against the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks and dropping a match to the Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus Road Crew on Feb. 9.
The first match featured the Raiders facing a beleaguered C-E-C squad that offered up eight forfeits.
The highlight of the match for the Raiders was Josh Golombowski earning a pin at heavyweight to finish off the win, 60-22.
In the second match, the Road Crew proved why they are the number eight in the state’s Class AA rankings, beating the Mille Lacs Raiders, 78-4
Zach Remer picked up an early win for the Raiders, grabbing a major decision win to give the home squad a 4-0 lead. However, the Road Crew went on to win 13 straight matches to complete the rout.
Even with this tough loss, Raider coach Josh Hughley found some positivity, saying, “The guys gave us some great matches tonight. Chris (Ecker) got his feet wet on the varsity mat and Josh Golombowski once again gave us a great match at heavyweight. And Nate (Strang) had a tough match against a ranked Pequot showing he is going to be ready for tourney time at the end of the season.”
