The Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team brought its overall record to 5-3 with a split with the four opponents during two triangular meets last week, losing to large schools, Virginia and Grand Rapids, while picking up wins over Nashwauk-Keewatin and Walker-Hackensack.
The Raiders remained undefeated in the Great River Conference, tied with Ogilvie with no losses.
Virginia
In the first action of the week on Tuesday, Jan. 19, Mille Lacs took on Virginia. On paper this looked to be a close match, but the Raiders came out flat and fell to the Blue Devils, 21-49.
Zach Remer got the team on the board early with a pin at 106. Then Virginia rattled off 10 unanswered wins before Nate Strang recorded a first period pin at 182 for the Raiders.
Jake Wind earned a nice 7-2 win and Josh Golombowski grabbed a forfeit to round out the Raider scoring.
Walker-Hackensack
In the match against Walker-Hackensack, Mille Lacs brought a little more energy to the mat.
Zach Remer once again pummeled his opponent and came away with a 9-1 victory.
The Raiders then received two forfeits and took an 18-point lead.
After Walker scored 12 unanswered points, Tucker Strecker pinned his opponent in the first period, while Landyn Remer and Bailey Geist took forfeits to solidify the Raider lead.
Daniel Miller and Nate Strang each pinned their opponent and Josh Golombowski picked up his 25th career win with a pin at heavyweight.
This gave the Raiders a 50-30 victory.
Grand Rapids
On Thursday, Jan. 21, Mille Lacs squared off against Grand Rapids in the first match of their triangular meet.
While the Raiders wrestled well, they came away with a 60-21 loss to the Thunderhawks. Zach Remer, Daniel Miller and Nate Strang all earned pins and Chase Calander nabbed an exciting 2-0 win at 113.
Nashwauk-Keewatin
In the second contest of the evening, the Raiders handled the Nashwauk-Keewatin squad, 63-18. The Raiders picked up seven forfeits, a pair of pins from Cam Wilkes and Nate Strang and a hard- fought 4-1 victory from Zach Remer to round out the scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.