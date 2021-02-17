The Mille Lacs Raiders moved their record to 8-8 this week after picking up a win against North Branch but dropping tough matches to Ogilvie and Milaca.
OGIVLIE
On Tuesday, Feb 9, the Raiders faced their Great River foes, the Ogilvie Lions, in a match that could have very well determined the conference title.
The Raiders got ahead early with pins from Zach Remer and Chase Calander, but the Lions bounced back with two straight pins of their own to tie the score.
After a double forfeit at 132, Cam Wilkes gave the Raiders a great match against a tough Lion opponent but lost, 11-4.
The Lions then rattled off three straight wins, two by fall and one by way of a Mille Lacs forfeit, to build a 33-12 lead.
Mille Lacs rallied with a technical fall by Joe Carlson, a pin by Daniel Miller and a forfeit from Ogilvie at 195 to pull to within four points of the Lions.
The Raiders were able to win one of the final two matches, but it wasn’t enough, and the Lions secured the victory, 39-34.
By earning a pin at 182, Daniel Miller picked up his 60th career victory.
NORTH BRANCH, MILACA
On Thursday, Feb. 11, the Mille Lacs Raiders traveled south to take on the North Branch Vikings and the Milaca Wolves.
In the first bout of the night the Raiders defeated North Branch, 60-23.
Zach Remer had the match of the dual meet, pinning a very tough opponent in the third period.
In the final match of the night, the Raiders wrestled one of their best matches of the year against Milaca.
The black and gold came out fired up and got six points from Carter Adickes and a technical fall from Zach Remer.
Justus Spengler kept the team rolling with a hard- earned 10-3 victory at 120 and suddenly the Raiders were up by 14 points.
Milaca responded with a pin and a technical fall before they forfeited at 138 to give the Raiders a 20-11 lead.
Milaca continued to fight back, getting a pin and a tech fall to nab a two point advantage.
Joe Carlson would get the lead back by winning an exciting 2-1 match and Daniel Miller added to the advantage by getting a pin at 170.
The Raiders could not hold off the Wolves however and lost the last four matches.
The final score was 43-29 in favor of Milaca.
Coach Hughley praised his boys efforts on Thursday night saying, “Tonight was the best some of these kids have wrestled. Justus and Joe really earned their victories tonight and even a couple guys who lost like Nate (Strang) and Bailey (Geist) really wrestled well. “
The Raiders had a triagular meet on at Isle’s gym scheduled for Feb. 16 this week.
