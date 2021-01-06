Ready, set, go for area high school sports

The Minnesota State High School League, with guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Heath, have recently weighed in on protocols for the opening of winter sports seasons for area high schools.
The MSHSL allowed practice to begin on Jan. 4 for most sports with seasons beginning as early as Jan. 14.
Hoping to mitigate pandemic issues, the MSHSL and MDH were recommending the wearing of masks during practice and games for basketball and hockey but did not make masks mandatory for wrestlers during their bouts, and the referees of wrestling matches are to stay away from physical contact with contestants.
As for the length of each season, girls and boys basketball are being allowed to schedule 18 regular-season games with no tournaments allowed. Isle and Onamia basketball teams are members of the Great River Conference, so each of the eight teams will play each other twice, leaving room for four non-conference games in the 18-game season. The Mille Lacs Raiders, a combined squad of Onamia and Isle grapplers, will take part in 14 scheduled matches between teams in the GRC and other area squads. The Raiders season includes four home matches and is set to start on Jan. 14.
Post-season tournaments and possible state tournaments in basketball and wrestling are still being negotiated. As for fans attending games or matches, as of Jan. 4, the state was still grappling with who, if any, will be allowed to attend the winter events.
Isle girls basketball
Jan. 14 vs. Rush City at Isle
Jan. 15 vs. Pine City at Pine City
Jan. 19 vs. Ogilvie at Isle
Jan. 21 vs. Braham at Isle
Jan. 26 vs. East Central at East Cen.Jan. 29 vs. Rush City at Rush City
Feb. 1 vs. Swanville at Swanville
Feb. 4 vs. Onamia at Isle
Feb. 8 vs. Onamia at Onamia
Feb. 11 vs. Pine City at Isle
Feb. 18 vs. Barnum at Isle
Feb. 19 vs. Hinckley/Fin. at Hinck.
Feb. 23 vs. Braham at Braham
Feb. 25 vs. Ogilvie at Ogilvie
Mar. 2 vs. East Central at Isle
Mar. 5 vs. Hinckley/Fin. at Isle
Mar. 8 vs. Aitkin at Aitkin
Mar. 11 vs. Hill City at Northland
Onamia girls basketball
Jan. 14 vs. Pine City at Onamia
Jan. 19 vs. Braham at Braham
Jan. 21 vs. East Central at Onamia
Jan. 26 vs. Hinckley/Fin. at Hinckley
Jan. 28 vs. Long Prairie at Long Prairie
Feb. 2 vs. Ogilvie at Ogilvie
Feb. 4 vs. Isle at Isle
Feb. 8 vs. Isle at Onamia
Feb. 11 vs. Rush City at Rush City
Feb. 18 vs. Swanville at Swanville
Feb. 19 vs. Pine City at Pine City
Feb. 23 vs. East Central at East Central
Feb. 25 vs. Braham at Onamia
Mar. 2 vs. Hinckley/Fin. at Onamia
Mar. 4 vs. Ogilvie at Onamia
Mar. 5 vs. Rush City at Onamia
Mar. 11 vs. Spectrum at Onamia
Isle boys basketball
Jan. 15 vs. Rush City at Rush City
Jan. 21 vs. Ogilvie at Ogilvie
Jan. 22 vs. Braham at Braham
Jan. 26 vs. East Cenral at Isle
Jan. 28 vs. Rush City at Isle
Feb. 2 vs. McGregor at McGregor
Feb. 5 vs. Onamia at Isle
Feb. 9 vs. Braham at Isle
Feb. 12 vs. Pine City at Pine City
Feb. 16 vs. St. John’s at St. John’s
Feb. 18 vs. Hinckley/Fin. at Hinckley
Feb. 23 vs. Swanville at Isle
Feb. 26 vs. Ogilvie at Isle
Mar. 2 vs. East Central at East Cen.
Mar. 4 vs. Hinckley/Fin. at Isle
Mar. 8 vs. Onamia at Onamia
Mar. 1 vs. Pine City at Isle
Onamia Boys Basketball
Jan. 14 vs. Pine City at Pine City
Jan. 19 vs. Braham at Onamia
Jan. 22 vs. East Central at East Central
Jan. 26 vs. Hinckley/Fin. at Onamia
Jan. 28 vs. Swanville at Onamia
Feb. 2 vs. Ogilvie at Onamia
Feb. 5 vs. Isle at Isle
Feb. 12 vs. Rush City at Rush City
Feb. 16 vs. Pine City at Onamia
Feb. 18 vs. East Central at Onamia
Feb. 22 vs. Lake Region at Lake Region
Feb. 26 vs. Braham at Braham
Mar. 1 vs. Ogilvie at Ogilvie
Mar. 2 vs. St. John’s Prep at St. John’s
Mar. 8 vs. Isle at Onamia
Mar. 11 vs. Verndale at Verndale
Mar. 12 vs. Rush City at Onamia
Raider wrestling
Jan. 14 Triangular at Braham
Jan. 15 Triangular at Isle
Jan. 19 Triangular at Crosby-Iron.
Jan. 21 Triangular at Grand Rapids
Jan. 26 Triangular at Deer River
Jan. 28 Triangular at Proctor
Feb. 2 Triangular at Pierz
Feb. 9 Triangular at Onamia
Feb. 11 Triangular at North Branch
Feb. 16 Triangular at Isle
Feb. 23 Triangular at Blackduck
Feb. 25 Triangular at Isle
Mar. 4 Triangular at Spectrum
