Ready, set, go for area high school sports
The Minnesota State High School League, with guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Heath, have recently weighed in on protocols for the opening of winter sports seasons for area high schools.

The MSHSL allowed practice to begin on Jan. 4 for most sports with seasons beginning as early as Jan. 14.

Hoping to mitigate pandemic issues, the MSHSL and MDH were recommending the wearing of masks during practice and games for basketball and hockey but did not make masks mandatory for wrestlers during their bouts, and the referees of wrestling matches are to stay away from physical contact with contestants.

As for the length of each season, girls and boys basketball are being allowed to schedule 18 regular-season games with no tournaments allowed. Isle and Onamia basketball teams are members of the Great River Conference, so each of the eight teams will play each other twice, leaving room for four non-conference games in the 18-game season. The Mille Lacs Raiders, a combined squad of Onamia and Isle grapplers, will take part in 14 scheduled matches between teams in the GRC and other area squads. The Raiders season includes four home matches and is set to start on Jan. 14.

Post-season tournaments and possible state tournaments in basketball and wrestling are still being negotiated. As for fans attending games or matches, as of Jan. 4, the state was still grappling with who, if any, will be allowed to attend the winter events.

Isle girls basketball

Jan. 14 vs. Rush City at Isle

Jan. 15 vs. Pine City at Pine City

Jan. 19 vs. Ogilvie at Isle

Jan. 21 vs. Braham at Isle

Jan. 26 vs. East Central at East Cen.Jan. 29 vs. Rush City at Rush City

Feb. 1 vs. Swanville at Swanville

Feb. 4 vs. Onamia at Isle

Feb. 8 vs. Onamia at Onamia

Feb. 11 vs. Pine City at Isle

Feb. 18 vs. Barnum at Isle

Feb. 19 vs. Hinckley/Fin. at Hinck.

Feb. 23 vs. Braham at Braham

Feb. 25 vs. Ogilvie at Ogilvie

Mar. 2 vs. East Central at Isle

Mar. 5 vs. Hinckley/Fin. at Isle

Mar. 8 vs. Aitkin at Aitkin

Mar. 11 vs. Hill City at Northland

Onamia girls basketball

Jan. 14 vs. Pine City at Onamia

Jan. 19 vs. Braham at Braham

Jan. 21 vs. East Central at Onamia

Jan. 26 vs. Hinckley/Fin. at Hinckley

Jan. 28 vs. Long Prairie at Long Prairie

Feb. 2 vs. Ogilvie at Ogilvie

Feb. 4 vs. Isle at Isle

Feb. 8 vs. Isle at Onamia

Feb. 11 vs. Rush City at Rush City

Feb. 18 vs. Swanville at Swanville

Feb. 19 vs. Pine City at Pine City

Feb. 23 vs. East Central at East Central

Feb. 25 vs. Braham at Onamia

Mar. 2 vs. Hinckley/Fin. at Onamia

Mar. 4 vs. Ogilvie at Onamia

Mar. 5 vs. Rush City at Onamia

Mar. 11 vs. Spectrum at Onamia

Isle boys basketball

Jan. 15 vs. Rush City at Rush City

Jan. 21 vs. Ogilvie at Ogilvie

Jan. 22 vs. Braham at Braham

Jan. 26 vs. East Cenral at Isle

Jan. 28 vs. Rush City at Isle

Feb. 2 vs. McGregor at McGregor

Feb. 5 vs. Onamia at Isle

Feb. 9 vs. Braham at Isle

Feb. 12 vs. Pine City at Pine City

Feb. 16 vs. St. John’s at St. John’s

Feb. 18 vs. Hinckley/Fin. at Hinckley

Feb. 23 vs. Swanville at Isle

Feb. 26 vs. Ogilvie at Isle

Mar. 2 vs. East Central at East Cen.

Mar. 4 vs. Hinckley/Fin. at Isle

Mar. 8 vs. Onamia at Onamia

Mar. 1 vs. Pine City at Isle

Onamia Boys Basketball

Jan. 14 vs. Pine City at Pine City

Jan. 19 vs. Braham at Onamia

Jan. 22 vs. East Central at East Central

Jan. 26 vs. Hinckley/Fin. at Onamia

Jan. 28 vs. Swanville at Onamia

Feb. 2 vs. Ogilvie at Onamia

Feb. 5 vs. Isle at Isle

Feb. 12 vs. Rush City at Rush City

Feb. 16 vs. Pine City at Onamia

Feb. 18 vs. East Central at Onamia

Feb. 22 vs. Lake Region at Lake Region

Feb. 26 vs. Braham at Braham

Mar. 1 vs. Ogilvie at Ogilvie

Mar. 2 vs. St. John’s Prep at St. John’s

Mar. 8 vs. Isle at Onamia

Mar. 11 vs. Verndale at Verndale

Mar. 12 vs. Rush City at Onamia

Raider wrestling

Jan. 14 Triangular at Braham

Jan. 15 Triangular at Isle

Jan. 19 Triangular at Crosby-Iron.

Jan. 21 Triangular at Grand Rapids

Jan. 26 Triangular at Deer River

Jan. 28 Triangular at Proctor

Feb. 2 Triangular at Pierz

Feb. 9 Triangular at Onamia

Feb. 11 Triangular at North Branch

Feb. 16 Triangular at Isle

Feb. 23 Triangular at Blackduck

Feb. 25 Triangular at Isle

Mar. 4 Triangular at Spectrum

