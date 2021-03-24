The Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team took part in the Section 7A Individual Meet on March 16 and 20. The top two individuals in each weight category earned a trip to the Class A State Tournament scheduled for Friday, March 26 at St. Michael/Albertville High School.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
On March 16, the Mille Lacs Raider wrestling team traveled to Black Duck to participate in the Section 7A Tournament. Wrestlers who placed in the top four of their weight classes would advance to the State Preliminary Tournament on Saturday, March 20.
Top seeded Zach Remer quickly won his first two matches by way of pin and was in the finals at the 106-pound class. Due to COVID restrictions, the finals match was not wrestled; however, both wrestlers qualified for the state preliminary tournament.
Daniel Miller, wrestling at 170, grabbed a quick pin in his first match only to lose 7-0 in the semi-finals to the number two-seeded Deer River wrestler. In the wrestle backs, Miller earned another pin to advance to the third place match which also qualified him for the state prelims.
At 182, Nate Strang advanced to the semi-finals with a tight 3-0 victory and then found himself in the finals after upsetting the second-seeded wrestler from Royalton, 4-3, earning him a spot in the state prelims.
Raider heavyweight Josh Golombowski also picked up two pins at the section tournament, one in the quarter-finals and one in the consolation semifinals to qualify for the state prelims.
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
On March 20, the four Mille Lacs Raider prelim qualifiers competed in the State Preliminary Tournament in Black Duck-Cass Lake, this time for the chance to advance to the State Tournament quarter-finals on March 27.
Zach Remer took his unblemished 31-0 record into the tournament and continued his dominance on the mat. In the first round, Zach won by a 16-1 tech fall over his Crookston opponent. He followed with a pin in 1:05 over the eighth-ranked wrestler in Class A from Parkers Prairie. This put Zach in the finals against Donovan Schmid from Black Duck, who was 19-1 and was ranked ninth in Class A. From the first whistle, Remer dominated the match, scoring a takedown and then controlling Schmid for the next two periods. Remer won handily 6-0 earning him a birth in the State Class A Tournament.
At 170, Daniel Miller started the tournament with a quick pin but was stopped in the semi-finals by Lang from Holdingford, who is currently ranked sixth in Class A.
Daniel then picked up a win in the consolation bracket to wrestle for third place and a possible shot at a true second match. While Miller delivered with a pin, Lang could not help him out and lost in the finals. This meant Miller would not have a chance to wrestle for true second. His third place finish and 23 wins are an impressive end to his impressive season.
Raider Nate Strang went into the tournament with high hopes, but it was not in the cards for the 182-pound senior on this day. Strang was caught twice and was out of the tournament. He did finish the season with an outstanding 26-8 record.
Mille Lacs heavyweight Josh Golombowski started his day with a pin over his B-GB-MR opponent in the second period, but then dropped his second match in the semis to a tough Royalton kid who is ranked fourth in Class A.
Josh then got on a roll. He earned a quick pin and advanced into the third-place match. Here he faced the Rush City/Braham heavyweight who had beaten him seven straight times. Golombowski was unfazed and after pulling off a perfect reverse headlock, pinned the Tiger in the first period. This gave Golombowski a true-second match against a Holdingford opponent who he split with during the regular season. After a back and forth match that seemed to drag on with neither wrestler being able to grab an advantage, Josh powered his opponent to his back and that would be all she wrote, as Josh earned a pin and punched his ticket to the next round of state.
Hughley heaped praise on all four of his boys, saying, “They all wrestled really well this weekend. Zach showed again that he is as tough if not tougher than any 106-pounder in the state, and Daniel was once again just ‘this close’ to advancing. I know this is not how Nate wanted it to end, but he wrestled with class this season and was a great leader for us all year. And Josh, well that is just a great story, and we are super happy for him.”
The state tournament will be this coming weekend in St. Michael. There are no tickets available to the public.
