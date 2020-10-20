The 2020 area high school cross-country season came to an end on Friday, Oct. 16, when 24 schools met at Springbrook Golf Course in Mora for the Section 5A championship.
Because of the protocols associated with the COVID-19 pandemic with regard to social distancing and numbers of people allowed to gather at an event, the 24 schools represented in the section meet were divided into six four-person heats, run periodically throughout the day. At the end of the event, the times turned in by each runner were collected and the top two teams plus the top eight other runners were deemed state tournament eligible, though there will be no state tourney this year.
The Mille Lacs Raiders girls cross-country program, as they have all season, did not field a complete team in this event, but they did enter more runners than any other time this fall. Besides Onamia junior star runner, Molly Saboo, the Raiders had sophomore Nevaeh Merrill and eighth-graders Rihanna Smith and Antavia Pendegayosh of Isle rounding out the squad.
Saboo entered the race ranked among the top 10 runners in the section while Smith and Pendegayosh were competing in their first 5K race of the season.
Mille Lacs’ team of four was scheduled to run the final heat of the afternoon at 5:05 p.m., along with Rush City, fielding a complete team; Brooklyn Center, entering a couple of runners; and Maranatha Christian, having just one competitor.
All eyes were on Saboo, who figured to be in contention to win a state tourney qualifier position. As it turned out, she won her heat (the sixth time in as many meets that she has placed first in a race or a heat), but finished 25th among the 135 competitors with a time of 21 minutes, 27 seconds, which was just shy of earning a state qualifier medal.
Merrill ran the best race her season, turning in a time of 29 minutes, 20 seconds.
Always the optimist, Saboo, who was running the race with a painful hip injury, said after hearing her place in the meet, “I’ll take that. It was better than last year when I was in the 30s.” Following the final race of the season, coach Walz said, “I am proud of all my runners. It was a difficult year, what with COVID. Our girls worked extremely hard and are better runners than when we started because of their dedication.”
As for his star runner, Walz said, “We were hoping Molly would be healthy and run with no pain, but that was not the case. Although she turned in a personal best on this course, she felt a bit empty not earning state eligible status.”
