Onamia junior Molly Saboo has competed in four Great River Conference triangular cross-country races this fall and placed first in each one. Her four wins places her just one win shy of tying the late Mary Catherine Virnig for most Mille Lacs Raiders first-place finishes in a season.
Saboo has one meet left, the GRC championships scheduled for Oct. 7 at Hinckley, where she hopes to tie the team record with five top finishes in a season.
“Molly is having one of the best cross-country campaigns in Raider history,” said Mille Lacs coach Jeff Walz. “The feat is incredible considering she is not only in the company of (Mary Catherine) Virnig, but also former Raider runners Melissa and Jenny Angew, both of whom went on to earn Division II All-American honors as collegiate runners.”
As for the meet against Braham and East Central on Sept. 29 staged at Isle High School, Mille Lacs was, again, not able to field a complete team with just Saboo racing varsity. Her first-place time of 20 minutes, 41 seconds was over eight minutes better than second-place Jemi Keranen of East Central.
Sophomore Nevaeh Merrill competed against the junior varsity runners and finished first in that event with her best time of the season, 29 minutes, 48 seconds.
Finishing third and fourth respectively in the junior high portion of the meet were Raiders Rhianna Smith and Liz Schleis.
Saboo, who will be gearing up for the GRC meet and a chance to tie the team record for most first-place finishes in a season, will unfortunately be forced to race in one of two 3-team races due to COVID-19 protocols, which require having no more than three teams running at a time.
Saboo will be running in the afternoon in the second grouping, including Rush City and Braham, while the first grouping of East Central, Pine City and Hinckley/Finlayson will run in the morning.
“Molly has faced and beaten every runner in the conference except the best from Pine City, so she just has to focus on turning in a good time and hope it holds up against the morning runners,” Walz said.
If Saboo wins the GRC, she would have run the table in triangular meets this season.
As for the section meet scheduled for Oct. 17 at Mora, according to the numbers turned in so far this season, Saboo is one of the top-10 fastest athletes in the field.
“All that she has accomplished so far this fall has been truly amazing.” Walz said.
