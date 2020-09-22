Mille Lacs Raider’s varsity cross-country runner Molly Saboo kept her unbeaten record intact through the first three weeks of the high school season, posting first-place finishes in each of the three meets in which she has taken part. She won the opening triangular meet at Hinckley on Sept. 1, placed first in the triangular meet at Rush City on Sept. 10 and followed by winning the Raiders first ever home meet, a triangular with Hinckley/Finlayson and East Central on Sept. 15.
Rush City Meet
Thursday, Sept. 10 was a beautiful fall afternoon, and the running venue for the Rush City cross-country meet was surrounded by sunflowers at Treasure Haven Farms located just outside Rush City. Onamia junior Molly Saboo was looking to win her second race of the season in as many starts on a what Raider coach Jeff Walz described as an “imposing course” with many steep hills and plagued with tree roots in its path. “We (the Raiders) practice at Kathio State Park near Mille Lacs Lake, and that park has some treacherous trails. So we were sort of used to this, and our girls rose to the occasion by attacking the course.”
In the junior high race, Rhianna Smith was second, followed by Liz Schleis (third) and June Schleis finished seventh. Walz, said, “Rhianna and Liz led the race all the way to the final stretch. Our junior high athletes are running well and look like they are enjoying the sport.”
In the varsity race, Saboo, one of only two Raiders’ varsity runners, jumped out to a huge lead against the full teams of Braham and Rush City. “The hills were no match for Molly because of the great physical condition she is in,” Walz said. “After the first mile, it was her and the dirt bike that was leading the race out ahead at quite a distance. No one else could be seen in their wake.”
Saboo won the race by over six minutes, showcasing her dominance this season. Her time could have placed her second in the boys race that day.
Nevaeh Merrill, running in her first varsity meet of the season, finished 10th among the 20 runners that afternoon.
“By winning her second consecutive race, Molly has earned the respect of coaches, opposing runners and spectators alike,” Walz said. “So many people have approached me and mentioned how impressed they were with her performances.”
Walz said he hasn’t seen the likes from a Raiders’ runner since the Agnew twins from Onamia were tearing up the course a dozen years ago.
Mille Lacs Invitational Meet
In the Raiders’ home meet with Great River Conference guests Hinckley/Finlayson and East Central staged at Isle High on Sept. 15, the focus around the grounds was on two premier varsity runners: ninth-grader Reese Hartl from Hinckley/Finlayson, who last season qualified for the state Class A tournament, and Molly Saboo of Onamia High, who entered the race with first-place wins in her two races to date.
Early in the event, Mille Lacs sent three young girls – Rihanna Smith, along with Liz and June Scheis – to run in the junior high part of the invitational. Smith earned a commendable fourth-place finish among the 15 girls who ran the mile-and-one-half course.
In the featured race, the junior varsity and varsity teams were combined and at 4:40 p.m., meet supervisor Mike Zea shot the starting gun and the athletes from the three GRC schools were off and running. As it turned out, Saboo shot out of the starting block, creating a sizable lead over Hartl, her nearest rival early on and never looked back, cruising in to the finishing line with a time of 20 minutes, 49 seconds to win her third meet in as many starts.
Following the meet, Saboo said with the three wins she now had her sights on matching or surpassing the Raiders’ record for most first-place finishes in a season, which is five, held previously by Onamia alum, Mary Catherine Virnig. Because of the pandemic issues, the cross-country season may not have as many meets as in previous years, but Saboo still hopes to get five wins down the stretch.
Hinckley/Finlayson won the team event. Mille Lacs did not and will not have enough runners to complete a varsity team.
