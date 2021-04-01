Stars at sections

At the Section 5A wrestling tourney, Daniel Miller (upper left) earned a 3rd-place finish, Zach Remer (middle left) was crowned section champion at the 103-pound class, Josh Golombowski (middle right) won a true second match and Nathan Strang (far right) wrestled tough and finished the season, 26-8. Golombowski and Remer earned a trip to the State Class A Tournement.
